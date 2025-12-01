Holly Jolly Night and 8 other free things to do this week

1. Holly Jolly Night
Head to Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul for a family-friendly evening, from singing carols by the bonfire, taking a photo with Santa or enjoying a classic holiday movie. (6-9:30 p.m. Fri. Casey Lake Park, 2101 17th Av. E., North St. Paul. northstpaul.org)
2. Drumeoke
You don’t have to have the skills of Blink-182’s Travis Barker to join this jam session that mimics karaoke, but instead of singing, you play drums. Just pick a song and prepare to rock on with the live audience. (7 p.m. Thu. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Av. N., St. Paul. cancanwonderland.com)
3. Minneapolis Club Holiday Market
Knock a few gifts off your list during your lunch break. Local makers and vendors will showcase everything from jewelry and spices to whiskey kits and holiday decor. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 11-13. 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com.)
4. Light Up the Night, Light Up a Life
Live music sets a jolly mood for the three days of open artist studios. Indeed Brewing will have beverages flowing and host Sir Edmund Fezziweg will spread good vibes. (5-9 p.m. Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon-8 p.m. Sat. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Av. NE., Mpls. solarartsbuilding.com)
5. Blizzard Bash
Enjoy outdoor amusement with curling and disc golf sessions, live entertainment, cookie decorating and more. (5:30-8 p.m. Fri. Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley. goldenvalleymn.gov)
6. MN Black Authors Expo
Meet more than 30 local authors with literary works in a variety of genres. The event also includes a writer’s boot camp and creative workshop for teens. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mnblackauthorsexpo.com)
7. Holidays on Nicollet
The pop-up returns to the IDS Center featuring a curated selection of 60 artists. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Dec. 21. 747 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mplscraftmarket.com)
8. Celebrate the Light of the World
It took over 1,200 volunteer hours and 350 extension cords to create this wonderland in central Minnesota of more than 800,000 lights for guests to drive through. (5-10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Robbins Island Regional Park, 333 6th St. SW., Willmar, Minn. celebratethelight.net)