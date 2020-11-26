SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy scored 19 points apiece as Wofford routed Toccoa Falls 88-49 on Wednesday night in a season opener.
Messiah Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers, while Sam Godwin and Morgan Safford each had 10. Godwin grabbed seven rebounds.
Wofford had a 13-10 lead five minutes into the game before taking off to a 49-15 halftime bulge.
Alex Forde had 13 points for the Eagles. Luke Baham added 12 points.
