WASHINGTON, D.C. — Collin Holloway had a career-high 23 points as Georgetown defeated Longwood 91-83 on Tuesday night.
Aminu Mohammed added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-3). Kaiden Rice scored 15, while Dante Harris pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.
DeShaun Wade had 21 points to lead the Lancers (4-4). Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and eight rebounds. Justin Hill had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Michigan moves to 2nd in CFP rankings; coachless Irish 6th
Michigan moved up to No. 2 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend.
Sports
O'Reilly's shootout goal lifts Blues past Lightning 4-3
Ryan O'Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Sports
Red Wings beat Bruins 2-1 for franchise's 3,000th victory
Marc Staal's first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings' 3,000th victory.
Sports
Carr lifts Delaware past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67
Andrew Carr had 18 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin' Blue Hens got past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Sasser has 26, No. 15 Houston beats Northwestern State 99-58
Marcus Sasser made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 points, and No. 15 Houston beat Northwestern State 99-58 on Tuesday night.