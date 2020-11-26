SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 26 points as Western Kentucky beat Northern Iowa 93-87 on Wednesday in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Dayvion McKnight added 21 points for the Hilltoppers while Luke Frampton scored 14 points and Charles Bassey 11.
AJ Green led the Panthers with 28 points and seven rebounds. Noah Carter scored a career-high 28 points — coming on nine 3-pointers, a Northern Iowa single-game record — and had seven rebounds. Bowen Born had 16 points.
Northern Iowa lofted a barrage of 3-pointers, making 20 of 39 from distance, 12 after halftime, but Western Kentucky dominated the paint 44-12 and got 42 points off the bench.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Smiths help Mizzou roll past Oral Roberts 91-64
Mark Smith scored 18 points, Xavier Pinson added 17 and Dru Smith 16 as Missouri cruised past Oral Roberts in a season opener 91-64 Wednesday night.
Gophers
Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32
Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.
Gophers
Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63
Warith Alatishe scored 16 points, Ethan Thompson added 15 and Oregon State opened the season with a 71-63 win over Pac-12 rival California in what counts as a nonconference game on Wednesday.
East Metro
Wayne Erickson, longtime North St. Paul basketball and softball coach, dies at 80
He is a member of the Minnesota Girls' Basketball Coaches Association and the Minnesota Softball Coaches Association halls of fame.
Gophers
Gophers basketball opens season with 30-point victory over Wisconsin-Green Bay
Marcus Carr tied a career high with 35 points as the Gophers overcame a sloppy start to the second half and pulled away.