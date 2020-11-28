WASHINGTON — Caleb Hollander and Nick Muszynski scored 17 points apiece as Belmont topped George Mason 77-67 on Friday.
Luke Smith added 16 points Grayson Murphy had 11 for Belmont (2-0).
Jordan Miller had 19 points for the Patriots (1-1). Josh Oduro added 12 points and Javon Greene had 11 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hillmon scores 35, No. 25 Michigan women top Oakland 95-62
Naz Hillmon scored 25 of her career-high 35 points in the first half and No. 25 Michigan rolled to a 95-62 win over Oakland on Friday night.
Gophers
Brown leads Arizona to 74-55 win over Grambling State
The McKale Center crowd consisted of a few family members and cardboard cutouts. The usual roars were replaced by piped-in noise and squeaking sneakers.The buzz…
Gophers
Wyoming running game barrels past UNLV, 45-14
Lee Williams had three short touchdown runs, Trey Smith rushed for a career-high 164 yards with a touchdown and Wyoming rolled up 399 yards on the ground to breeze past winless UNLV 45-14 on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers cornerback Durr has persevered through injury, pandemic
Coney Durr has gone from coveted recruit with more than 30 college offers, to rising-star freshman with the Gophers, to now as a fifth-year senior experiencing the physical and mental toll of recovering from injury.
Gophers
Division II-member Queens University (NC) beats Howard 85-71
Kenny Dye had 16 points and seven assists as Division II-member Queens University (N.C.) defeated Howard 85-71 on Friday in the Paradise Jam.