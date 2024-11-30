Keep these tips in mind when holiday shopping to nab the best prices

Most retailers now push various buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans as a convenient way to pay for purchases. The basic model for retail purchases is simple: Buy what you want and pay back the loan in equal installments, often without interest. But beware: These point-of-sale loans can lure you into buying products you can’t afford. Sellers offer BNPL because they’ve found these arrangements help them close deals, but most consumers who sign up don’t really understand how these plans work.