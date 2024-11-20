Holiday gift ideas for the movie lover, from bios and books to a status tote

Elaine May does not give interviews anymore. But thankfully that didn't deter writer Carrie Courogen, who did a remarkable job stitching together the life of one of our culture's most fascinating, and prickly, talents. ''Miss May Does Not Exist'' is full of delightful anecdotes about the sharp and satirical comedian who gained fame as one half of Nichols and May and went on to direct films like ''The Heartbreak Kid'' and ''Mikey and Nicky.'' Courogen writes about May's successes, flops and her legendary scuffles with the Hollywood establishment. It's a vital companion to Mark Harris' biography of Mike Nichols. Macmillan. $30.