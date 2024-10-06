Recipes

Holiday Cookie Contest deadline is quickly approaching

There’s less than two weeks left to fine-tune your recipe for the 2024 competition.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 6, 2024 at 3:00PM
In this photo: Hot Cocoa Cookies [ 2013 winners in Taste holiday cookie contest: Winner:� Cappuccino Flat Finalists: �Candy Cane Sugar Cookies, Cinnamon Bun Cookies, Orange-Almond Melting Moments, Hot Cocoa Cookies Photos by Tom Wallace, styled by Lee Dean October 29, 2013
Hot Cocoa Cookies was a finalist in the 2013 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest. (Tom Wallace/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With temperatures still well above average, it hasn’t been the most conducive conditions for getting into the holiday baking spirit. But time is ticking: The deadline to enter the 22nd annual Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest is less than two weeks away.

Since 2003, our contest has introduced cookies that have become beloved standards in Minnesota kitchens, including our delicious 2023 winner, Earl Grey Butter Cookies with Chocolate-Orange Filling, created by Catie Fesko of Ham Lake. We think your recipe could make this year’s contest the sweetest one yet. But time is running out.

The rules: There aren’t many, but they are important. We have a hard time passing up original recipes, but if you’ve encountered a new-to-you recipe in a cookbook, newspaper, magazine, website or other source that you’ve adopted and made your own, feel free to submit it. Just be sure to share its origin.

Your recipe: The purpose of the contest is to provide Minnesota Star Tribune readers with new gotta-bake recipes. That’s why we steer clear of spritz, chocolate crinkles, sugar cookie cutouts, Russian Tea Cakes and other tried-and-true favorites. We’ve seen them all, and everyone has their favorite. Consider this your challenge to be creative.

Some tips: When choosing winners, judges take into consideration several criteria, including how the cookies look on a plate, similarities to past winners and originality. Does your cookie (and story) stand out? Is it a unique recipe that highlights your heritage? Is it a special-occasion cookie, or more of an after-school treat? All questions to ponder. Also, don’t be afraid to experiment.

How to submit: All entries must include the recipe — and the story behind it — along with your name, street address, daytime phone number and email address. If submitting via email, include “Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest” in the subject line and send it to cookies@startribune.com. (Note the new email address.) Please include all text in the body of the email, not as an attachment. Photos are helpful, but not required.

If using U.S. mail, send to Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, Star Tribune, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488. All snail mail entries must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 14, to reach us in time.

Deadline: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at midnight. Entries received past the deadline will automatically be entered in the 2025 contest.

Prizes: The winner and four finalists will appear in the Dec. 5 issue of Taste. And there are prizes, too: The winner will receive a $200 gift card to Cooks | Bellecour, and the four finalists will receive $50 gift cards. Stay tuned for details on our cookie celebration.

If you need inspiration, revisit our holiday cookie finder at startribune.com/cookiefinder, with more than 100 past winning recipes. And happy baking!

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Recipes

See More
Recipes

Holiday Cookie Contest deadline is quickly approaching

In this photo: Hot Cocoa Cookies [ 2013 winners in Taste holiday cookie contest: Winner:� Cappuccino Flat Finalists: �Candy Cane Sugar Cookies, Cinnamon Bun Cookies, Orange-Almond Melting Moments, Hot Cocoa Cookies Photos by Tom Wallace, styled by Lee Dean October 29, 2013

There’s less than two weeks left to fine-tune your recipe for the 2024 competition.

Recipes

Sunday supper: Polpette di Melanzane alla Norma

card image
Recipes

Bacon and eggs, but make it a meal

A round hash brown frittata with bacon and cheddar cheese on a wooden cutting board with a serving piece.