Holding No. 1 pick, Nationals' front-office upheaval injects even more uncertainty into MLB draft

The Washington Nationals are at a pivotal point in their rebuild to baseball relevance, owning the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft that begins on Sunday night in Atlanta.
There are multiple intriguing prospects they can choose from, including prep shorstop Ethan Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday and brother of Jackson Holliday, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 and is now in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles.
In a related note, Washington earlier this week fired longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.
Bold choice.
The Nats' head-scratching move — more for the timing than the actual decision — injects another layer of uncertainty to a draft that might be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. The first three rounds of the 20-round draft will take place on Sunday with the rest of the selections on Monday.
Washington promoted Mike DeBartolo to interim GM and he'll handle the draft. He was previously the team's assistant general manager and has been with the franchise since 2012.
DeBartolo said he'll lean on the evaluations of the team's scouting department, but also has his own opinions about the process and will be the decision maker. Money will also be a factor, as teams have to work within their bonus pool, which is calculated by multiple factors.
The Orioles are at the high end this year with more than $19 million to spend. The Yankees — who don't pick until No. 39 — are at the bottom with roughly $5.3 million.