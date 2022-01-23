CHICAGO — Tanner Holden had a career-high 38 points as Wright State topped Illinois-Chicago 97-81 on Saturday night.

Holden made 10 of 11 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Trey Calvin had 23 points for Wright State (11-8, 8-2 Horizon League). Tim Finke added 10 points and eight rebounds. AJ Braun had 10 points.

The 97 points were a season best for Wright State, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Damaria Franklin tied a career high with 25 points for the Flames (7-10, 3-5). Zion Griffin added 13 points. Jalen Warren had 11 points.

Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-72 on Jan. 6.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com