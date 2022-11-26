SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cameron Holden's 19 points helped Towson defeat South Alabama 62-60 on Saturday.

Holden had nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals for the Tigers (6-1). Nygal Russell scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor. Charles Thompson finished 4 of 10 from the floor to finish with nine points.

Towson had a five-point lead before South Alabama hit a 3-pointer at the end of the game.

Isaiah Moore finished with 18 points, six assists and two steals for the Jaguars (2-4). Owen White added 15 points and six rebounds for South Alabama. Judah Brown also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.