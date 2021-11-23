TOWSON, Md. — Terry Nolan Jr. scored 25 points, Cam Holden had 20, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and Towson got past Penn 76-61 on Tuesday.
Holden was 8 of 14 from the floor for Towson (3-2).
Jordan Dingle had 21 points for the Quakers (3-5). Jonah Charles added six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 14 Illini hold off K-State 72-64 in Hall of Fame Classic
Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Alfonso Plummer hit seven 3-pointers and added 21 points, and No. 14 Illinois held off pesky Kansas State 72-64 on Tuesday night in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Sports
LPGA Tour seizing on more sponsor interest in women's sports
Ten years ago, the LPGA Tour had eight players earn at least $1 million in the season. One indication of how much has changed is Nasa Hataoka.
Sports
Bacot scores 22, North Carolina beats UNC-Asheville 72-53
Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night.
Sports
Sheldon scores career-high 31, No. 21 Ohio State women win
Jacy Sheldon scored 25 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and Taylor Mikesell added 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Bellarmine 110-58 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position
Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.