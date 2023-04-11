Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Two veteran indie-rock acts with deep Minnesota ties, the Hold Steady and Bob Mould will pair up at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Sept. 2 for the Current's annual Music-on-a-Stick concert.

The Saturday night gig at the fair will be the first time the Hold Steady — led by Edina native Craig Finn with other ex-Twin Citian bandmates – has shared a stage with their hero Mould, who spent his formative 1980s years here making noise with the legendary punk trio Hüsker Dü. This time around, Mould will be playing with his namesake band of the past decade and a half, featuring Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy.

Dillinger Four will also make its grandstand debut to open the show. That's one of two gigs the cult-loved Twin Cities punk quartet — whose antics have been alluded to in Finn's lyrics — is playing with the Hold Steady. The other is a June 30 set with them at Chicago's new outdoor venue the Salt Shed.

Tickets for the grandstand trifecta go on sale for the punk-friendly prices of $27 and $37 (all reserved seats) starting Friday at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.