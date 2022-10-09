BOISE, Idaho — George Holani rushed for 157 yards and caught a touchdown pass, Ashton Jeanty rushed for 109 yards and a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated Fresno State 40-20 Saturday night.

Boise State (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West) watched its ground game flourish for the second straight week since Dirk Koetter took over as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.

The Broncos, which rolled up 443 yards of total offense, finished with 316 yards rushing to match its ground output a week ago against San Diego State. It was also the second straight week Boise State had two 100-yard rushers, a first in program history.

After Fresno State tied the game 20-20 in the third quarter, Boise State's defense forced four three-and-outs, intercepted one pass, and didn't allow a first down.

"It's all three phases of the game," Boise State Andy Avalos said. "All three phases aren't always going to be perfect, but when all three phases are clicking, I think we've found that we've got a pretty good team. …It's awesome to see how it's all come together now."

Fresno State (1-4, 0-1), still in search of a win over an FBS program this season, dropped its fourth straight game.

"(Our players) are disappointed for sure, but we've got to keep our heads up and keep fighting," Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. "It wasn't for lack of effort. Things will turn around. One day we're going to be on the other end of this."

The Bulldogs held a 14-13 lead late in the second quarter and later tied the game at 20 midway through the third. But Boise State's defense clamped down as the Broncos' offense exploded, scoring the game's final 20 points to secure the win.

Logan Fife was 14-of-23 passing for 134 yards with two interceptions for Fresno State. Jordan Mims led the Bulldogs' ground attack with 61 yards on 21 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The absence of senior quarterback Jake Haener can't be overstated. The offense has been lackluster without Haener at the helm as he struggles to recover from a high ankle sprain he suffered against USC on Sept. 17. If the Bulldogs intend to claw their way back into the Mountain West race, they need sophomore quarterback Logan Fife to grow up fast for a pivotal matchup at home against San Jose State.

Boise State: The Broncos' offense has been more potent with Taylen Green at quarterback — even if he hasn't had to use his arm much. Green, who threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs, used his legs to extend plays and made several key third-down conversions. The freshman still shows his inexperience at times — evidenced by an ill-advised pass out of his end zone that led to an interception — but he's growing up fast and breathing life into a Boise State offense that was left for dead after a disappointing loss at UTEP on Sept. 23.

UP NEXT

Fresno State hosts San Jose State on Saturday.

Boise State has a bye week before traveling to Air Force on Oct. 22.

