HOUSTON — Sam Hofman scored 17 points as Houston Baptist beat Maine-Fort Kent 100-33 on Tuesday night.
Hofman added five rebounds for the Huskies (3-7). Brycen Long scored 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Pierce Bazil was 6-of-9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
Jordan Guerrero led the Bengals (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Nate Huynh added eight points and six rebounds for Maine-Fort Kent. Micah Petty also had seven points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
