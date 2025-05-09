Sports

Hoffenheim grabs a point at Wolfsburg to almost guarantee Bundesliga status

Interim Wolfsburg coach Daniel Bauer watched his new charges take the lead after just 18 seconds on Friday but Hoffenheim twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw and a point that almost guarantees its top-flight survival.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 9:10PM

WOLFSBURG, Germany — Interim Wolfsburg coach Daniel Bauer watched his new charges take the lead after just 18 seconds on Friday but Hoffenheim twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw and a point that almost guarantees its top-flight survival.

The result lifts Hoffenheim into 14th place in the 18-team Bundesliga with 32 points.

Heidenheim, which is third from bottom and currently occupying the relegation-playoff spot, has 26 points. It could draw level with Hoffenheim by winning its last two games — and Hoffenheim losing its final match — but Heidenheim has a worse goal difference.

St. Pauli is 15th with 31 points and Holstein Kiel 17th with 25 points. Both teams have two matches to play.

Last-placed Bochum is already relegated.

Very fast own-goal

Hoffenheim's point came despite going behind to an own-goal that was the fastest in Wolfsburg's Bundesliga history as Leo Østigård knocked Mohamed Amoura's cross-cum-shot into his own net.

It was the perfect start for Bauer, the 42-year-old reserve coach who replaced Ralph Hasenhüttl for the last two games of the season.

However, Pavel Kadeřábek equalized with a fine volley after 34 minutes and although both teams scored late on – Jonas Wind putting Wolfsburg ahead after 82 minutes and Marius Bülter equalizing three minutes later – the result stayed the same.

Wolfsburg is now winless in its last nine games and remains in 12th place with 40 points.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Sunderland beats Coventry 2-1 to boost bid for return to Premier League

Sunderland struck late to beat host Coventry 2-1 on Friday in the first leg of the Championship semifinal playoffs.

Sports

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams misses 1st day of rookie minicamp with medical issue

Sports

Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor will move forward, court says