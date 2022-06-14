BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota's Republican primary Tuesday, and is set to face a Democrat in November who has raised a fraction of his $3.2 million in campaign funds.

Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, defeated a largely unknown challenger in the Democratic primary, Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele.

Hoeven coasted past oil field worker Riley Kuntz, a poorly funded political neophyte. Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in in November in the highly conservative state.

Christiansen raised just over $21,000 leading up to the primary, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Hoeven won both of his previous Senate terms with more than 76% of the vote. He was first elected to the Senate in 2010, succeeding longtime Democratic Sen. Byron Dorgan, who retired.

GOP U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a second term, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. He will face Mark Haugen of Bismarck. Haugen, who was unopposed Tuesday, is a University of Mary graduate adviser and has long worked as a paramedic.

Hoeven was first elected governor in 2000 after seven years as president of the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. In 2008, he became the first person ever elected to a third four-year term as North Dakota's chief executive. A former Democrat, Hoeven swapped parties four years before his first successful gubernatorial run

Hoeven got a scare at the GOP convention in April when he narrowly won the GOP endorsement of delegates over the leader of the ultraconservative wing of the party. Bismarck state Rep. Rick Becker painted Hoeven as a big-spending, big-government politician who had lost touch with his conservative base.

Hoeven countered by touting his involvement in North Dakota's economic development and highlighted his opposition to most of President Joe Biden's policies. Hoeven got a video message of support from former President Donald Trump.

