Hoerner, Turner deliver run-scoring hits in the 9th inning to rally Cubs past Marlins 5-4

CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner had an RBI single and Justin Turner followed with a two-run double, all in the ninth inning, as the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Kyle Stowers hit a solo homer in the second and Connor Norby went deep in the seventh for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja knocked in a run with a ground out and Jesus Sanchez added an RBI single for Miami, which carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
Chicago's comeback started when Hoerner hit a line drive to center that cut the deficit to one run. Two pitches later, pinch-hitter Turner doubled into the left field corner, scoring Vidal Bruján and Hoerner.
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly each had two hits for Chicago. Crow-Armstrong hit his 11th homer in the third inning.
Chris Flexen (1-0) allowed one hit over the final two innings and earned his first victory.
Miami's Jesus Tinoco (2-1) blew the save opportunity, allowing two hits, three runs — two earned — and a walk while recording just one out in the ninth.
Key moment
Turner's line-drive two-RBI double into left field for the walk-off win.