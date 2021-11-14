HARRISONBURG, Va. — Jalen Hodge registered 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Old Dominion 58-53 on Saturday.
Vado Morse had 11 points for James Madison (2-0). Charles Falden added 10 points.
C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (1-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
