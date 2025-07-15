Hockey's beloved emergency backup goalies face an uncertain future with new NHL rule

It's the stuff of legend, possible only in hockey thanks to the existence of emergency backup goaltenders, the beloved ''EBUGs" who are ready to step in when the two goalies on a team's roster are suddenly not available for a game. The new collective bargaining agreement that goes into effect for the 2026-27 season will change the EBUG program, with each team now required to employ a full-time, traveling replacement to play in the event of multiple injuries or illnesses.