Hockey rides into offseason with full-on buzz, a threepeat bid and Olympic-size showdowns ahead

The 4 Nations Face-Off in February was meant to provide a taste of international competition a year before the Winter Olympics because it had been nearly a decade since the NHL's top players were able to represent their countries in the same tournament.
Instead, the pace and quality of games captivated sellout crowds, with millions tuning in to watch. In the immediate aftermath of his team beating the U.S. i n the final in overtime, Canada general manager Doug Armstrong met up with American counterpart Bill Guerin in the hallway, shook hands and had a message that was bigger than one game.
''He said it best: Hockey was the big winner,'' Guerin recalled. ''Obviously Canada won that championship, but the sport of hockey, the game, was the big winner.''
Hockey is seeing a surge in popularity and buzz, fed by the 4 Nations tournament, Alex Ovechkin's stirring run to the NHL career goals record and the Florida Panthers repeating as Stanley Cup champions to set up a threepeat bid next season. Up next are the draft and free agency, with Mitch Marner and playoff MVP Sam Bennett among the top players available, and anticipation is building for the NHL's return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.
''For all of us, I think we're just really proud of being a part of this bigger picture and growing the game and getting it more on the forefront,'' Guerin said. ''The game's never been in a better spot.''
4 Nations success
The NHL and NHLPA wanted to stage a World Cup but plans were pushed back until this year with a pared-down version involving the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland.
Commissioner Gary Bettman referred to it as an appetizer, and no one knew exactly what to expect.