Sports
Live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Loons take on San Jose. Follow on Gameview
The Loons are back on their home pitch for a Saturday night showdown. Tap here for statistics and updates from around MLS.
Sports
Live at 2:10 p.m. Sunday: Twins finish regular season in Colorado. Follow on Gameview.
It's one final game, played a mile high, before the playoffs begin. Tap here for a boxscore, statistics and updates from all other MLB teams in action this afternoon.
www.startribune.com
Sports
Live at noon Sunday: Vikings take on Carolina. Follow on Gameview.
It's an early-window showdown when the Vikings travel to Charlotte. Click here for game updates, statistics and updates from around the NFL.
East Metro
Charges: Firefight at Doc's Landing in White Bear Lake injured two, lodged bullets in bar
One of the men involved turned himself in. The other was arrested and charged days later.