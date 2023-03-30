Two Gophers hockey stars — Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley — were named Thursday among the three Hat Trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in men's college hockey.

The other finalist is Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli, with the award scheduled to be announced April 7 during the Frozen Four.

Cooley, a Pittsburgh native, was the No. 3 overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL draft. He has 20 goals and 37 assists this season for the Gophers, with his 57 points ranking second in the nation and his assists total tied for first. He also has six game-winning goals and is on a 15-game point streak and six-game multipoint streak for the Gophers.

Knies, a Phoenix native, was named Big Ten player of the year and leads the nation with seven game-winning goals. He is the only player in Gophers' history with three overtime goals in one season. He leads the Gophers with 21 goals.

Fantilli, a freshman forward from Nobleton, Ontario, leads the nation with 64 points on 29 goals and 35 assists. His goal total ranks second and his assists are fifth in the nation. Fantilli also has 10 power-play goals and four game-winners. He helped lead Michigan to the Big Ten tournament championship.

Minnesota (28-9-1) plays Boston University in the Frozen Four semifinals at 4 p.m. April 6 in Tampa, Fla. Michigan plays Quinnipiac that night in the other semifinal.