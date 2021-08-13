Home
More from the Homepage
prev
Minneapolis police to scale back low-level traffic stops
Census shows Minn. diversity growing, white population sees first-ever drop
Sex-trafficking charges against GOP strategist prompt condemnation from top Republicans
Mayo reports declining COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash
Jurors convict St. Paul man of arson, riot after setting a fire inside Target HQ
Twins TV ratings have been cut in half; the reason is complicated
Where does Twin Cities electricity come from and how is it delivered to homes?
Hunter says he's 'unrestricted' after turning heads at Vikings camp
Lizzo spreads 'Rumors' with Cardi B, salacious first single from new album
Pickleball scores more venues in the Twin Cities, plus younger players
next
600087583
Hmong farmers struggle with drought
Hmong farmers form the backbone of Twin Cities area farmer's markets, and their crops were hit hard this year by the prolonged drought and extreme temperatures, even as they've coped with the pandemic.
August 13, 2021 — 9:59am
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Minneapolis police to scale back low-level traffic stops
Aug. 12
Census shows Minn. diversity growing, white population sees first-ever drop
6:57am
Sex-trafficking charges against GOP strategist prompt condemnation from top Republicans
33 minutes ago
