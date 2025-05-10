Hlongwane, Markanich and Lod each score a goal as Minnesota beats Miami 4-1

Markanich made it 2-0 when he scored in first-half stoppage time, his second goal in as many games and the third of his four-year MLS career. Michael Boxall played a long throw-in to the near post, where Nicolás Romero flicked a header backward to Markanich, who put away a header from point-blank range. It was the first career assist for Romero, a 21-year-old in his first MLS season.