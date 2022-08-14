CHICAGO — Three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street early Sunday, police said.
A sedan hit the four males around 5 a.m. on the city's South Side and then drove away, Chicago police said. No one was in custody, police said.
Video circulating online purported to show them being struck by a fast-moving car, but police declined to release further information.
Three victims were pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. The fourth was taken to a different Chicago hospital. Their names and ages were unknown Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute.
Nation
Police: Injuries when vehicle crashed into NC restaturant
A vehicle crashed into an eastern North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, injuring several customers, police said.
Nation
80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early days
It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language to confound Japanese military cryptologists during World War II — and Thomas H. Begay, one of the last living members of the group, still remembers the struggle.
Nation
Hit-and-run on Chicago street leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street early Sunday, police said.
Politics
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress.