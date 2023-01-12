Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in south Minneapolis has left one person dead, officials said.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and Nokomis Parkway, police said.

Law enforcement has been blocking traffic in the area as investigators collect evidence and puzzle out how the crash occurred.

Police said they intend to release further details later Thursday.

