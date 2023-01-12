A hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in south Minneapolis has left one person dead, officials said.
The incident occurred about 7 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and Nokomis Parkway, police said.
Law enforcement has been blocking traffic in the area as investigators collect evidence and puzzle out how the crash occurred.
Police said they intend to release further details later Thursday.
Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis leaves one person dead
Police said they will be releasing further details later today.
Duluth
Two Duluth men charged with felonies in stabbings; conflict started over stolen charger
The men are accused of busting into an apartment, stabbing two people and hitting another with a coffee pot — but it wasn't who they were looking for.
North Metro
California transplant couple's 'snowasaurus' is a big hit in Anoka
The 25-foot neon green monster stands out in front of the Papp family home near the corner of 5th Avenue and Adams Street.
Business
2 years in prison for Waseca man who faked being Army vet, stole $480K from fellow travel agents
He admitted spending the money to travel the world, buy electronics, pay restaurant bills and attend ticketed entertainment events.
St. Paul
Photos: Contestants dazzle during 2023 Klondike Kate contest
Part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival festivities, the Klondike Kate Contest determines who will host two weekends of Cabaret performances. The new 'Kate' is Maret Bylander.