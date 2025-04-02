'Historic turnout' in Wisconsin Supreme Court race that drew powerful political interests

MADISON, Wis. — Unprecedented turnout led to ballot shortages in Wisconsin’s largest city Tuesday as voters cast ballots in ‘’historic’’ numbers to decide a Supreme Court race pitting one candidate backed by President Donald Trump against another aligned with Democrats.
The race for control of the court, which became a proxy battle for the nation’s political fights, broke records for spending and was poised to be the highest-turnout Wisconsin Supreme Court election ever.
Republicans including Trump and the world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, lined up behind Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general. Democrats including former President Barack Obama and billionaire megadonor George Soros backed Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge who led legal fights to protect union power, abortion rights and to oppose voter ID.
The election is considered a litmus test of how voters feel about Trump’s first months back in office and the role played by Musk and his controversial cost-cutting agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk traveled to Wisconsin on Sunday to make a pitch for Schimel and personally hand out $1 million checks to two voters.
Early voting was more than 50% ahead of levels seen in the state’s Supreme Court race two years ago, when majority control was also at stake.
Seven polling sites in Milwaukee ran out of ballots, or were nearly out, due to ‘’historic turnout’’ and more ballots were on their way before polls closed, said Paulina Gutierrez, the executive director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission.
Clerks all across the state, including in the city’s deep-red suburbs, reported turnout far exceeding 2023 levels.
In the final minutes before polls closed, Schimel and his classic rock cover band entertained his supporters, opening with the candidate taking lead vocals on The Allman Brothers song ‘’One Way Out.‘’