Historic rainfall leads to deadly flooding in New Mexico: a timeline of emergency alerts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three people died in flooding Tuesday as New Mexico's Rio Ruidoso's banks swelled amid the summer rainy season.
The village of Ruidoso and other parts of New Mexico have received more warnings in the past few years as catastrophic wildfires have left vast swaths of once forested land without enough vegetation to absorb and hold back storm runoff.
If a storm lingers over one of these burn scars, it doesn't take much to create trouble. Ruidoso, a popular summer retreat in the mountains of southern New Mexico, was the recipient this time, getting what officials called historic rainfall that caused the death of three people and left dozens of homes damaged.
The Associated Press reviewed a database of the National Weather Service's emergency alerts. Here's a look at the warnings that preceded the deadly flooding:
2:15 p.m.
The NWS in Albuquerque sent a Wireless Emergency Alert to cellphones in the Ruidoso area announcing a flash flood warning. It cited the South Fork burn scar, saying flash flooding was expected to begin shortly and would affect areas along the Rio Ruidoso and downstream of Ruidoso Downs.
WEA alerts are targeted to cellphones in a geographic area. They can appear as the pop ups on our phones and or text messages. The language differs based on the cellphone capabilities, but each initial alert communicated the need to avoid flooded areas.
2:47 p.m.