A 155-year-old Osseo cemetery has been renamed for the second time, and is now known as the Open Gate Cemetery.

The graveyard at 124 W. Broadway was established by the Freie Gemeinde, a society whose name roughly translated from German means "free community" or "free thinkers." The society considered themselves "the friends of truth, uprightness and honesty," said Larry Phenow, president of the Rudolph Niggler Cemetery Association, which owns and operates the grounds.

In 1918, the Freie Gremeinde Cemetery was renamed the Niggler Cemetery to recognize a land contribution from Rudolph Niggler and his wife, Elizabeth. The gift doubled the size of the cemetery on the southwest side of Osseo.

Phenow said changing the name to Open Gate is part of an effort to increase local awareness of the cemetery. The new name is also meant to better represent the society's founding values: a cemetery available to all, regardless of race, creed, color or religion, Phenow said.

The Niggler Association will soon be renamed the Open Gate Cemetery Association.

Tim Harlow

Dakota County

More youth using library since county dropped fines

Young people are increasingly getting library cards, checking out materials and generally engaging with Dakota County libraries — a shift that county officials are crediting in part to the decision to eliminate youth fines in 2022.

Margaret Stone, Dakota County libraries director, said that although recent data is "a little wonky" due to COVID-19, she believes a "good proportion" of the uptick is due to ditching fines.

From 2019 to 2022, the number of young people applying for library cards has increased 41% and the number of youth materials checked out has risen 30%.

The number of average daily users who are youth went up in 2022 compared to 2019, the last normal year for data before the pandemic. Average daily use — measured by recording any time a juvenile library card interacts with library software — jumped 19%.

The Dakota County Board will consider eliminating all fines during 2024 budget discussions, Stone said.

The county budgeted for $220,000 in fine revenue in 2022 but only collected $73,000, she said.

Erin Adler

St. Louis Park

Anti-idling program growing

Signs discouraging idling cars could pop up around more of St. Louis Park's parking lots this spring and summer.

The signs are part of the "Idle-Free SLP" campaign launched last fall, inspired by a student project at St. Louis Park Middle School. With the signs and a page on the city website, the city is trying to raise awareness of the financial, health and environmental costs of running parked vehicles.

This spring, the city is again offering free aluminum anti-idling signs to anyone who owns or manages a parking lot. Email City Sustainability Specialist Ellie Rabine at erabine@stlouisparkmn.gov to get a sign.

Josie Albertson-Grove

Golden Valley

Planning commissioner appointed to City Council

The Golden Valley City Council has appointed Sophia Ginis to finish the term of departing Council Member Kimberly Sanberg, who is moving out of the city.

Ginis has served on the planning commission since October 2021 and has also served on the city Board of Zoning Appeals. She works as director of community affairs at Metro Transit.

Other finalists for the seat were Roger Bergman, Stephen Ettel, Andy Johnson and Stephen Merriman. The council interviewed candidates earlier this month and voted to appoint Ginis.

She will be sworn in next month and serve until January. Voters will choose a new council member this fall to serve a term beginning in 2024.

Josie Albertson-Grove