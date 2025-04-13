Historic domes of Hagia Sophia are renovated to protect the landmark from earthquakes

''We have been carrying out intensive restoration efforts on Hagia Sophia and its surrounding structures for three years,'' said Dr. Mehmet Selim Okten, a construction engineer, lecturer at Mimar Sinan University and a member of the scientific council overseeing the renovations. ''At the end of these three years, we have focused on the seismic safety of Hagia Sophia, the minarets, the main dome and the main arches, especially due to the expected Istanbul earthquake.''