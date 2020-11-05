Bernice Wenzel is running out of time. Near the entrance to Pine Bend Cemetery, from the driver's seat of her car, she can see that the Oak leaves need raking, that the cemetery gate is still missing, that few people have come to place flowers on these graves, some of them as old as the state.

There's work to be done here, and for now she and the remaining members of the Pine Bend Cemetery Association will see to it that the chores are finished. But for how long?

She's 88; her husband died two years ago. The other volunteers aren't much younger.

"There are only three of us left on the board," said Wenzel, who has served as chairman for some four decades.

For years now, Wenzel has implored local governments and boards, the historical society, the Elks, a local Legion, to find someone who will donate time and concern to the souls of Pine Bend.

Even though it has historic status, serving as the resting place for Civil War veterans and farm families who first settled the area, no one has stepped forward. "It sure is hard to get anybody to take care of it," said Wenzel.

Some 27 other cemeteries in Dakota County have fallen into "unrecorded" status, meaning there's no official record of their existence with state or county authorities, according to a 2011 study for the Minnesota Historical Society.

That's not yet the case for Pine Bend, but smaller cemeteries or those cast adrift when a church goes defunct can fall into disrepair, said Gerald Mattson, of the Rosemount Area Historical Society.

"It takes money" to keep them going, he said.

Some of the unrecorded cemeteries in Dakota County have become overgrown and inaccessible, while others have volunteers who appoint themselves caretaker. Visitors to one cemetery first need to ask permission from a farmer to cross private property, said Mattson. Another has been abandoned, with some of the tombstones embedded in trees.

The state has some 5,900 cemeteries in all, both recorded and unrecorded, according to the 2011 study.

Today, someone driving past Pine Bend on Highway 52 in Rosemount may not even recognize it's there thanks to a distractingly wild array of pipes and tanks that sit just across the highway: the Pine Bend Oil Refinery. The facility stretches out for acres, and at night, it's lit up like a city unto itself.

The Pine Bend cemetery was established in 1863, and the Pine Bend Cemetery Association came along just a few years later, in 1876. The earliest graves may have been moved to the location from somewhere else, said Mattson, but that's not known for certain.

The Scottish immigrant brothers Walter and William Strathern were among the first settlers in the area, and their families are buried at Pine Bend. Walter served in Company F of the 8th Minnesota Volunteer Infantry, and was wounded at the Battle of the Cedars. The cemetery's oldest known marker is for Captain Warren Bissell, who fought in the war of 1812. He served with Rayen's Regiment, Ohio Militia. He later moved to Minnesota Territory with his family. His tombstone states he died November 2, 1856.

At the time he died, great plans were underway for the area. This was supposed to be the town of Pine Bend, but whatever forces must conspire to make a new city rise up passed over the riverside plot. A wealthy settler built a flour mill, a saw mill, a shingle mill, a store and several houses. The town still petered out by 1880. A two-page plat map that shows where the streets would have gone, and how they would have carved up the space into neat rectangles with five houses to a block, is all that remains.

The land's history goes back further, to when it was a Sioux village lead by Chief Medicine Bottle, the uncle of the Medicine Bottle hung at Fort Snelling in 1865. The tribe moved to the Redwood Agency after the Mendota Treaty of 1851. A historical marker that told the story of the village and its removal was itself removed around 2005 during construction of a bridge at Highway 52 and 117th Street East.

It's more than local pride that keeps Wenzel coming to the cemetery just three miles from her home. Victor, her husband, is here. Their tombstone has a steam-powered tractor etched on it, and a snowmobile. Vic loved steam engines. Bernice drove an Arctic Cat.

She stopped snowmobiling about three years ago. "It stopped being fun," she said.

On a recent day, Wenzel pulled up to the cemetery in her BMW, the one with the Betty Boop license plate holder, and took stock. Her gaze settled on the front entrance, which had its front gate stolen two years ago. The gate was a replica of the original gate, which itself had been stolen 15 or so years ago.

The leaves were still thick but the maintenance guy from Hastings would be out soon to clear those, she said.

"There's lots of cemeteries that are in the same shape we're in," she said.

And then she'd drive a short distance to her office at the company she and Vic founded, Vic's Crane and Heavy Haul, to leaf through her cemetery files.

There's still time, not much, but some, to find a new caretaker.