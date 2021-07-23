More from Star Tribune
Olympics
The ambassador: St. Paul's Suni Lee soaring into Olympics spotlight
St. Paul's Suni Lee, the first Hmong-American on Team USA, is soaring into the ultrabright Olympic gymnastics spotlight as a trailblazer for her community.
Olympics
Why Suni Lee's ultra-difficult Olympics bar routine is 'as cool as it gets'
St. Paul's gold-medal contender has a lot riding on one big skill.
Historic Cass Gilbert designed home in St. Paul lists for $1.4 million
The architect behind the State Capitol dreamed up a Georgian Revival on Ramsey Hill with his signature touches.
Olympics
Tokyo is welcoming, wary as Olympic Games finally begin
After a one-year delay because of the pandemic, Friday's Opening Ceremony officially starts the Tokyo Olympics in a home country in a state of emergency.
Twins
Twins trade 'best teammate' Cruz to Tampa Bay
The slugging designated hitter probably has been the team's best player over the past three seasons.