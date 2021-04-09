More from Star Tribune
Gophers Basketball
New U basketball assistants hitting the ground running in recruiting
North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca enjoyed his video call with new Gophers coach Ben Johnson and his staff, including assistants Dave Thorson and Jason Kemp.
World
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.
Historic, highly rated Duluth B&B on market for $1.35M
Colonial mansion has fireplaces in every guest room
St. Cloud
St. Cloud mayor grapples with worst kind of tragedy
Dave Kleis says he thinks his younger brother Tom succumbed to hopelessness from isolation and chronic pain.
Local
FBI arrests 2nd Minnesotan this week in storming of U.S. Capitol
Jonah Westbury, 26, of Lindstrom, was arrested Friday morning. The charges will likely be unsealed later in the day.