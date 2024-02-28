SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nico Hischier had a goal and three assists, Jack Hughes added a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Tuesday night.

New Jersey scored seven straight goals after falling behind 1-0 and improved to 16-10-2 on the road. The Devils, who had lost three of four, sit five points back of a playoff spot.

Jesper Bratt, Kevin Bahl, Colin Miller, Brendan Smith and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey. Timo Meier had two assists in his return to San Jose.

Nico Sturm and Justin Bailey scored for San Jose.

The last-place Sharks have dropped six of seven — and they lost starting goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood late in the first period after he stopped all 13 shots he faced. The team announced Blackwood, who did not return to the bench, would miss the rest of the game but did not provide a reason.

Kaapo Kahkonen entered with the game still scoreless, but allowed seven goals in relief.

With the Devils down 1-0, Bratt notched his team-leading 22nd goal three minutes into the second period, playing catch with Meier on a 2-on-1 before finishing into an open net after Meier delivered a pinpoint backhand pass. On the ensuing shift, Hughes picked off a cross-ice pass by Henry Thrun at the Devils blue line and beat Kahkonen on a breakaway.

Bahl's goal made it 3-1 heading into the third, and then New Jersey piled on four more in the first eight minutes of the final period. Sharks coach David Quinn called a timeout to address his team directly after Hischier netted the Devils' seventh goal.

Sturm put the Sharks ahead 1-0 late in the first period.

Meier, who spent seven seasons with the Sharks and had five 20-goal campaigns, returned to San Jose for the first time since being traded to New Jersey last February. Meier thought he had a power-play goal in the second period, but it was disallowed after the Sharks challenged for offside.

