James Adomian has channeled George W. Bush, Bernie Sanders and Michael Caine.

But it's his sidesplitting impression of Mike Lindell that's given him the biggest boost of his career.

Over the past few weeks, the comedian has been popping up on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as the Minnesota-based MyPillow founder, spewing conspiracy theories like a kid begging to stay up past his bedtime.

"Rarely do I have trouble keeping a straight face while hosting the show," Kimmel wrote in an e-mail. "But James eating packing peanuts and going all out as a maniac pillow salesman makes me laugh hard."

Adomian, who was last in the Twin Cities five years ago with "Trump vs. Bernie: The Debate!," broke down his red-hot impersonation last weekend from his Los Angeles home.

Q: How do you decide who you want to tackle?

Comedian James Adomian is making a name for himself with his Mike Lindell impression.

A: I don't really force it. Whenever I see certain people on the news or in real life, an echo starts bouncing around in my head for a few weeks, sometimes a few years. When it comes to Lindell, I first saw his commercials five or 10 years ago. I think he was wearing pajamas. I thought his whole get-up was funny. I found myself talking back to the TV. I've been doing him in my stand-up for years. And then he sort of transitioned from TV commercial fixture to this grand Trump supporter.

Q: You also do impressions of Jesse Ventura and Al Franken. Did that make it easier or harder to take on Lindell?

A: Yeah, that's sort of by accident. But when Lindell came along, I knew it was time to open up the Minnesota file again. The trick is trying to differentiate him from Ventura. They both have thick Minnesota accents, but Jesse sounds like a wolverine who has been living outside for a while. His voice is kind of low and blown out. Lindell's register is higher and more pleading.

Q: Beyond the voice, you also look a lot like Lindell on the show. What are the physical challenges?

A: They have a really great makeup team. They take care of the skin tone, the mustache, that floppy sandy hair he's got. In terms of his facial expressions, I try to mimic that grimace that he has. At the same time, he's very happy about his pillow. Once you wind him up, he doesn't stop talking. He keeps going, even if he doesn't know what he's going to say next.

Q: Did you read his book?

A: I did not subject myself to reading the whole thing. I read enough to get what I'm doing. I'm currently reading Virgil's "The Aeneid." I'm into ancient books and classics.

Q: Have you ever heard from Lindell or his people?

A: No, but they're probably aware of it. I don't know if he's a guy who thinks it's funny or if he gets red in the face. If I were him, I'd think it was hilarious. I saw Bette Davis on "The Tonight Show" once talking about how she knew that the moment people started doing impressions of her, she was a star.

Q: Once the pandemic lifts, I assume you'll be back on the road. Have you given any thought to doing Lindell as a one-man show?

A: Omigod. That would get exhausting. It would be a lot of yelling for a whole hour. But it could be done. You'd almost have to write it like a play.

Q: Or you could read from the book you never finished.

A: That's just audacious enough that it might work.

Njustin@startribune.com

612-673-7431

Twitter: @nealjustin