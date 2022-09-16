Ballooning is a popular and beautiful endeavor, but the magic of it disappeared in a hurry for a Chinese man. Identified only as Hu, the man and his partner were picking pine nuts in a forest in northeastern China on Sept. 4 using an unconventional method: They were perched in the basket of a tethered balloon. It might have worked, but the balloon became untethered, CBS News reported. The second person jumped to the ground, but Hu went aloft in the balloon and traveled more than 200 miles before his partner found someone who reached Hu by cellphone and instructed him on how to land safely.

Odd job

Kindt Clinics in Amsterdam, which treats anxiety, phobias and PTSD, posted a job opening for someone who is able to vomit at will, NL Times reported on Sept. 4. The person who fills the part-time position will help patients who have a fear of vomiting. Psychologist Maartje Kroesse, who posted the position, said the response has been overwhelming: "There are many more applications than expected." One hopeful applicant gushed: "Now I can finally share my art: vomit on command!"

Public display of hygiene

During the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 6, as a match unfolded between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Karen Khachanov of Russia, two men in the stands stole the show for a few minutes, the Associated Press reported. YouTube prankster JiDion donned a barber's cape while a second man gave him a haircut with clippers — at least until tournament security arrived. "They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," USTA's Brendan McIntyre said. JiDion is now halfway to his own version of tennis' grand slam — in July, he was he was kicked out of Wimbledon for blowing an air horn during a match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Off track

Ryan Boria and Amy Schaner were hoping for a slow night at the Wendy's where they worked on Aug. 26. So they decided to take matters into their own hands. As they drove to the restaurant in Tilden Township, Pa., they stopped at a nearby railroad crossing, WFMZ-TV reported. Boria jumped out of the car and tried to short-circuit the crossing arm. "They told us that their intentions were that if the gates could malfunction and they could somehow block traffic, then that would prevent people from getting to Wendy's, and they could have a slow night at work," officer Frank Cataldi of the Tilden Township Police Department said. Both were arrested on multiple charges, including risking a catastrophe.

Lecture was a snooze

Comic book artist Dale Keown has launched a YouTube channel to talk about cartoons, Bleeding Cool reported. But on Sept. 8, Keown's livestream got a little less lively when he fell asleep and the camera kept rolling — for more than five hours. The beginning of the video includes Keown expounding on Marvel, Disney, the Hulk and his own drunkenness — and then he seems to just drop off into dreamland. Bleeding Cool founder Rich Johnston, who was watching the stream, called it "transfixing and mellowing."

