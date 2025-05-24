Sports

Hirving Lozano's goal in second-half stoppage time gives San Diego 2-1 win over LA Galaxy

Hirving Lozano scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift San Diego FC to a 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy on Saturday.

The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 at 11:12PM

SAN DIEGO — Hirving Lozano scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift San Diego FC to a 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Lozano scored with a header from the top center of the box following a well-placed pass by Anders Dreyer.

San Diego FC (8-4-3, 27 points), in its first MLS season, swept the two-game season series from the defending MLS Cup champions, having also defeated the Galaxy 2-0 in February.

The winless Galaxy (0-12-4, 4 points) scored first when Diego Fagúndez connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone in the 40th minute.

San Diego drew even a minute later with Luca de la Torre's right-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.

San Diego had a 57.2 possession percentage and outshot LA 13-9 overall and 2-1 in shots on goal. There were no goalkeeper saves in the match.

San Diego visits Seattle on Wednesday and LA hosts San Jose.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Roberts won't rule out minor league start for Ohtani, who faces hitters Sunday in big rehab step

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts won't rule out a possible minor league rehabilitation start for two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who is scheduled to pitch to batters on Sunday for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023 and could return after the All-Star break.

Sports

Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as Reds hold off Cubs 6-4 to snap 4-game skid

Sports

Alex Bregman is out with a significant quad strain as Red Sox call up top prospect Mayer