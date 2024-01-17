DALLAS — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski each scored his 18th goal this season to share the team lead, and Jake Oettinger won a matchup of Western Conference All-Star goaltenders as the Dallas Stars pulled away from the Los Angeles Kings for a 5-1 victory Tuesday night.

Dallas got three goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period to take complete control. Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Steel scored short-handed for the Stars, who are 4-1-0 in their last five games. Jason Robertson added two assists.

Veteran defenseman Drew Doughty scored his 150th career goal for the Kings, who finished a six-game trip by splitting a back-to-back. They won at Carolina on Monday night to end an eight-game skid (0-4-4).

Oettinger (13-8-2) made 32 saves, while Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for Los Angeles.

Oettinger made his third consecutive appearance after missing 12 games with a groin injury. Scott Wedgewood, who made 11 starts during Oettinger's absence, went out with a lower-body injury last Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

Talbot (14-11-5) is 0-5-3 in his last eight starts.

Doughty's 150 goals are second in Kings history among defensemen. Rob Blake, now Los Angeles' general manager, had 161.

Hintz fired a high shot from the slot off the crossbar midway through the first period for the game's first score. Dallas doubled its lead exactly six minutes later when Dadonov's centering pass for Radek Faksa went off Talbot's pad, caromed off Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov's left skate and dribbled over the goal line.

Doughty's goal that made the score 2-1 only 1:21 into the second period came with a 6-on-4 skating advantage on a power play plus a delayed penalty. Doughty hit a one-timer from the high slot through traffic.

Johnston and Pavelski scored a little more than a minute apart early in the third. Steel tacked on his short-handed goal about halfway through a Stars penalty at 9:33 of the third.

Hintz has three goals and three assists in the last five games, his previous two goals being game-winners.

UP NEXT

Kings: Will host Nashville on Wednesday to begin a four-game homestand.

Stars: Play at Philadelphia on Wednesday to start a four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl