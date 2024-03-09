ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists to surpass 300 career points, Chris Tanev scored his first goal for Dallas and the Stars extended their winning streak to four games with a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist for the Central Division-leading Stars, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Dallas also had three power-play goals and is 6 of 12 with the man advantage in its last three games.

Radek Faksa and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, while Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson both had a pair of assists. Heiskanen, who had four points on Tuesday night at San Jose, is the first Dallas defenseman since John Klingberg in 2015 to have six points in a two-game span.

Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots for his fifth win in his last six starts.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson made 30 saves, but allowed at least six goals for the third time this season.

The Stars three first-period goals came off deflections. Tanev, who was acquired from Calgary on Feb. 28, scored his second of the season 74 seconds into the game after his wrist shot from the point went off the stick of Anaheim's Troy Terry in the slot and over Gibson's shoulder.

It was a league-leading ninth time the Stars have scored in the first two minutes.

Dallas extended the lead with two goals in the final three minutes. Hintz tipped in Heiskanen's power-play shot at 17:19 for his team-leading 26th goal and reach 300 points. Faksa then redirected Sam Steel's shot in the crease with 1:04 remaining in the period to make it a three-goal advantage.

The Stars' other two power-play goals came on a one-timer by Benn at 5:31 of the second period to make it 4-0 and Pavelski putting it in after Gibson made a pad save on Hintz's shot at 7:18 of the third.

Strome helped the Ducks avert the shutout 6:06 into the second period when he redirected Frank Vatrano's shot over Oettinger's stick and blocker.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Ducks: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl