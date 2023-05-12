DALLAS — Roope Hintz had two goals and had an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series and the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 in Game 5 on Thursday night to move within a victory of the Western Conference finals.

Pavelski also had an assist on Hintz's second goal, which ricocheted hard out of the net with 8:37 left for a two-goal lead, though play continued for nearly a half-minute before a replay review that confirmed the score. Radek Faksa added an empty-netter with 3:17 to go.

Dallas will take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 on Saturday in Seattle, where the teams split a pair of lopsided games. The Kraken won 7-2 in Game 3, then the Stars rebounded with a 6-3 win in Game 4.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had 29 saves.

When Pavelski scored on a backhander in the opening minute of the second period, knocking in his own rebound, that put the Stars up 3-0. His 71st career postseason extended his record for U.S.-born players.

Pavelski matched Sidney Crosby for the second-most career playoff goals by an active player, one behind Alex Ovechkin. Pavelski and Crosby are tied with Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier for 17th on the overall list.

Hintz has eight goals and 10 assist in the Stars' 11 games this postseason. Pavelski missed the last five games in their first-round series against Minnesota while in concussion protocol after a hit in Game 1.

When Pavelski returned in the opener against the Kraken, he scored all four of Dallas' goals in a 5-4 overtime loss.

Rookie center Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who are hoping to repeat the pattern from their opening-round series against Minnesota. They also lost that opener in overtime at home and were down 2-1 in the series before winning three in a row and wrapping up with a road win.

Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored for Seattle in the second period.

McCann, their leading goal scorer with 40 in the regular season, got his first of the playoffs and became the 18th Kraken player to score this postseason. It was only his second game back after missing six in a row due to an injury after getting hurt on a late hit from Colorado's Cale Makar early in Game 4 of the first round.

Dallas quickly had a quick 1-0 lead when captain Jamie Benn gathered a blocked puck behind the net and made a quick pass in front to Johnston.

Jason Robertson, who in the regular season became the first 100-point scorer for Dallas, had three assists even as his goal drought stretched to six games.

Robertson and Thomas Harley had the assists on the goal by Hintz just 5 1/2 minutes into the game that made it 2-0. Hintz scored from the top of the left circle with a top-shelf shot over the shoulder of Phillip Grubauer, who stopped 16 shots.

Only 35 seconds into the middle period, Robertson got the primary assist on Pavelksi's goal.

ALLEN STRONG

There was a moment of silence and reflection observed before the national anthem for the city of Allen and the victims of a mass shooting at a crowded outdoor shopping mall last Saturday about 30 miles from the arena. Players from both teams wore ''Allen Strong'' decals on their helmets. It was the first time the series was back in Dallas since the shooting in which eight people were killed and seven others were wounded during the four-minute rampage before the shooter was killed by a police officer.

___

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports