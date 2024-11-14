High Schools

Hills-Beaver Creek moves on to Nine-Player Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Patriots defeat Mountain Iron-Buhl in state semifinals, 26-20.

By Jim Paulsen and

Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 9:53PM
Hills-Beaver Creek moves on to Nine-Player Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 23.
Hills-Beaver Creek moves on to Nine-Player Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 23. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hills-Beaver Creek held off a late Mountain Iron-Buhl rally to win the first Nine-Player state semifinal Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium, 26-20.

The Patriots had a 26-14 lead late, but fumbled the ball away at their own 5-yard line. Mountain Iron-Buhl capitalized on the turnover and scored right away, making the score 26-20.

Mountain Iron-Buhl got the ball back with 43 seconds remaining and moved into Hills-Beaver Creek territory, but Sawyer Bosch intercepted a pass to end the threat.

Hills-Beaver Creek will face the winner of the Fertile-Beltrami-LeRoy-Ostrander semifinal in the state championship Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

