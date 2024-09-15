Hilliard ties it with pinch-hit HR in 9th and Doyle's single in 10th lifts Rockies over Cubs 6-5

Hilliard took the first pitch for a ball before driving the next one over the right-center fence and into the Rockies' bullpen to tie it. It was his fifth career pinch-hit homer and his eighth overall this season. ''The main thing I was telling myself is, just be relaxed,'' Hilliard said. ''Just put a good at-bat together. If you just touch the ball, it's gonna go, so I was trying to get on that guy's fastball because it was playing up and had a little bit of cut to it. He just threw it right there, right in the middle of the plate, and I put a good swing on it. It's a good feeling.''