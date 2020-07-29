St. Louis Cardinals (2-2, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-1, second in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Twins: Rich Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Twins finished 46-35 in home games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The Cardinals went 41-40 away from home in 2019. St. Louis averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 246 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (leg), Jake Odorizzi: (back).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).