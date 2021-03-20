ALBANY, N.Y. — Kasim Hill scampered 25 yards for a touchdown on the first play of overtime and Rhode Island then held Albany out of the end zone on four plays to secure a 17-10 victory over the 18th-ranked Great Danes on Saturday.

The Rams have now beaten ranked teams in back-to-back games, after edging then-No. 6 Villanova 40-37 on March 13.

Albany's (1-2) Dylan Burns kicked a 35-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 late in the third quarter, and each team saw a potential game-winning drive end with an interception late in the fourth.

Ivory Frimpong caught six passes for 64 yards and a go-ahead touchdown as Rhode Island, after a two-point conversion, took a 10-7 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half. Hill threw for 117 yards and ran for 13 more.

The Rhode Island defense sacked Albany's Jeff Undercuffler in the end zone for a safety to end the first quarter trailing 7-2.

Undercuffler was 25-for-42 passing for 217 yards with a touchdown but also threw three picks.

Rhode Island (2-0) entertains No. 12 Delaware on Saturday.

