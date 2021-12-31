CLINTON, S.C. — Winston Hill had 14 points as Presbyterian rolled past Truett-McConnell 91-49 on Thursday night.
Rayshon Harrison had 13 points for Presbyterian (8-7). Brandon Younger added 12 points and Kirshon Thrash had 10 points.
Presbyterian scored 49 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Enocka Franky had 18 points for the Bears.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
