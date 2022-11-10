Five outdoors-related possibilities in the week ahead:

Tundra swan field trip

Noon-2 p.m. Friday

Whitewater State Park

Join the park naturalist to view the waterfowl at Weaver Bottoms, which migrate by the thousands through the Upper Mississippi River Flyway this time of year.

Fall birding hike

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Nerstrand Big Woods State Park

Hit the park northeast of Faribault with the park naturalist for an easy hike of about 1½ miles in search of avian life. Make sure to have a permit to get into the park.

Dark in the Park

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

Fort Snelling State Park

What does the night hold for wildlife at the metro park? Find some answers on a short hike. Pre-register by 3 p.m. Friday with Kao Thao, through voice or e-mail. (612-279-3561, kao.thao@state.mn.us)

Wild Pride: Night Ventures

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday

Dodge Nature Center

The nature center celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with a chance to explore the trails in West St. Paul. The program is for ages 20 and older and requires pre-registration.

Outdoor Adventure Expo

Nov. 18-20

Midwest Mountaineering

The popular gathering that includes speakers, exhibitors that include nonprofits, outfitters, store deals and more is back at the longtime Minneapolis outdoors store and the University of Minnesota.