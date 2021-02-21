Traffic near the city of Braham north of the Twin Cities is being detoured due to police activity, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

No further details were immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Hwy. 65 is closed in both directions between Hwy. 107 and Andree Drive NE. Traffic is being detoured on Hwy. 107 through Braham and then onto County Road 4 back to Hwy. 65.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said on Twitter the closure was due to an "emergency response." MnDOT advised motorists to stay out of the closed area, noting on its website to "look out for a serious crash."

MnDOT said the detour was in effect until about 7 p.m.

