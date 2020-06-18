South metro drivers will feel the biggest impact of road construction this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down Hwy. 13 through portions of Mendota and Lilydale from Friday night to Sunday night.

Motorists and bicyclists will be detoured as crews repair the highway’s drainage system.

Nearby, the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 5 in the vicinity of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport remain closed until mid-July when construction between I-494 and Davern Street will shift to the westbound lanes.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 94 will be reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 280 and Huron Boulevard in Minneapolis Monday and Tuesday nights. MnDOT plans to repave the freeway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. both nights.

Here is where drivers will find closures elsewhere across the metro this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Ramps from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue S., and from 4th Avenue S. to southbound I-35W closed until July 31.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

East metro

5. Interstates 694/494, Woodbury: Ramps from eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 and northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 closed until July 24. Westbound I-494 reduced to two lanes from I-94 to Tamarack Road.

6. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

7. Interstates 35W/35E/35, Forest Lake, Columbus and Hugo: Off-peak lane closures between Hwy. 8 and 1 mile south of the split.

South metro

8. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

9. Hwy. 13, Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed through July 22.

10. Hwy. 13, Mendota and Lilydale: Closed in both directions between 2nd Street and Lexington Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

West metro

11. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July.

12. I-494, Bloomington: Both directions will have overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

13. I-35W, Richfield: Reduced to two lanes between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

14. I-35W, Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

15. Hwy. 41, Chaska and Chanhassen: Closed between Peavey Road and W. 82nd Street until July 13.

16. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

17. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 closed until August.

18. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway Avenue.