Sunday Weather Outlook

A beautiful early November Sunday is expected in the Twin Cities, with morning temperatures in the mid-40s and highs climbing to the mid-60s (almost 20F degrees above average) under a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies. Note the record for November 7 is 74F set last year on the opening day of the Minnesota firearm deer season.

If you're heading out early Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s across northern Minnesota and in the 40s in southern areas of the state.

Very similar to what we saw on Saturday, highs will be up to 20F degrees above average across the state on Sunday as highs climb into the 50s up north and 60s in southern Minnesota. In many areas, highs could be a couple of degrees warmer than what we saw Saturday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across a good portion of the state.

Past Minnesota Hunting Opener Weather

The Minnesota State Climatology Office/DNR has a summary of past Minnesota Hunting Opener weather on their website. They specifically mentioned last year's warm weather for the opener: "Last year, Minnesota's 2020 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener on Saturday November 7 was remarkably warm across the state. Temperatures remained well above freezing even in far northern Minnesota as hunters took their positions before sunrise, and low temperatures in central and southern Minnesota remained in the 50s—among the highest on record for any day in November. Temperatures during the day rose into the 50s F in the far north, but the 60s and 70s elsewhere. It was a warm, dry day across the state."

Temperature Trend

We have one more day in the 60s on Sunday before cooler air starts to move back in, with highs around 50F by the middle of the week. However, that'll still be several degrees above average.

Precipitation For The Second Half Of The Week

As we head toward the second half of the week - particularly late Wednesday through Friday - we will be watching an area of low pressure moving through the upper Midwest that will bring us the potential for some precipitation. Right now a good part of this event should be as rain (possibly a chilly rain at times), with the heaviest falling Wednesday night into Thursday. However, it does appear as we head through Thursday night and Friday snow could at least mix in (if not fall as straight snow) across portions of the state. Models are not in agreement on how fast cold air moves in and whether this system stalls out or moves faster to the east, which would have a great impact on the snow potential - and uncertainty is to be expected with a system this far out. We'll continue to digest the models the next several days and keep you up to date. However, it does appear at least an inch of (much needed) liquid could be possible in the late week timeframe across eastern Minnesota.

Cold Air Is Inevitable. A Snowstorm Is Not

By Paul Douglas

Did you "fall back" an hour? Our atmosphere is about to fall back to early March, but I still don't see a major snow event. Not yet.

Meteorologically, a snowstorm is a delicate flower. Bear with me. Too much southern moisture and a changeover to ice and rain is likely. Too much cold air often shoves the storm track too far south and east of Minnesota. It's a perfect synchronization of cold and wet. If anything is off - even a little - it's like slow dancing to "Stairway to Heaven". It falls apart.

Make the most of today's soft, buttery sunlight and 60s, because daytime highs won't get out of the 30s by late week. Cold air will come in waves, sparking a few rain showers Tuesday, again late Wednesday. A weekend clipper may drop an inch of slush Saturday, with a little more north of MSP. Whatever falls may stick around for a white Thankgiving, with an extended streak of 20s and 30s. Not exactly polar, but a wake-up call.

Autumn has been remarkable, but winter has only been delayed, not stopped. Oy.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Mild sunshine. Wake up 45. High 64. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Blue sky, turning cooler. Wake up 46. High 57. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, PM showers. Wake up 40. High 46. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Dry start, cold rain arrives late. Wake up 33. High 50. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly breeze. Wake up 36. High 47. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Wake up 32. High 39. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Alberta clipper: a little slush? Wake up 37. High 30. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 7th

*Length Of Day:9 hours, 52 minutes, and36 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 37 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 17th (9 hours, 28 minutes, and 9 seconds)

Don't Forget - We "Fall Back" Sunday Morning At 2 AM!

This Day in Weather History

November 7th

1844: A large prairie fire at Fort Snelling occurs, followed by more fires later on in the week.

National Weather Forecast

Heavy rain will continue across portions of the Mid-Atlantic - especially along the Carolina Coast - as we head into Sunday with an area of low pressure offshore. Areas of rain and snow will be possible in the Northwest.

At least three inches of rain could fall in some locations of the Southeast from Saturday through Monday with that low pressure off the coast. The heaviest rain in the Northwest will fall along the coast, with one to two feet of snow possible in portions of the Cascades.

'Warmer, Wetter, Wilder' Great Lakes Are Sentinel for Climate Change

More from The Energy Mix: "The Great Lakes are getting warmer, wetter, and wilder, three Windsor-area researchers write for The Conversation. And those "typical conditions" are amplifying other threats to the region.Harmful algal blooms are increasing in severity and geographic extent, sewers are overflowing, and stormwater is flooding neighbourhoods and parks, write the University of Windsor's John Hartig, Patrícia Galvão Ferreira, and Robert Michael McKay. Many terrestrial organisms are shifting northwards, and worsening air quality is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable people living in cities.The Great Lakes hold one-fifth the standing freshwater on the Earth's surface and more than 34 million people live in the basin, supporting an economy worth US$5 trillion—if it were a country, it would be one of the largest economies in the world. And yet shoreline communities are faltering under the weight of billions of dollars in damages—and are worried that climate change will continue to make things even worse."

Teens and Unions Take Over Glasgow as Greta Thunberg Declares UN Climate Talks a 'Failure'

More from Gizmodo: "The leaves of Kelvingrove Park are a patchwork of yellow and green, caught between summer and fall, life and death. A stiff wind stirred the boughs above a throng of strikers who gathered there on Friday to send a message to negotiators in the conference rooms at United Nations climate talks a mile (1.6 kilometers) away: The time for promises is over. The era of climate action has to begin.The scene in Kelvingrove felt a bit like a school reunion as climate strikers from around the world met up, some for the first time in two years. The pandemic forced a movement that was gaining force through mass demonstrations to scramble and organize online. But with the Glasgow talks going and vaccine access spreading—albeit still incredibly unevenly—the strikes are back. Cries of "climate justice" echoed off the city's buildings as police cleared a path from Kelvingrove to George Square at the heart of the city's downtown."

Increasingly frequent wildfires linked to human-caused climate change, UCLA-led study finds

More from UCLA: "Research by scientists from UCLA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory strengthens the case that climate change has been the main cause of the growing amount of land in the western U.S. that has been destroyed by large wildfires over the past two decades.Rong Fu, a UCLA professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences and the study's corresponding author, said the trend is likely to worsen in the years ahead. "I am afraid that the record fire seasons in recent years are only the beginning of what will come, due to climate change, and our society is not prepared for the rapid increase of weather contributing to wildfires in the American West."The dramatic increase in destruction caused by wildfires is borne out by U.S. Geological Survey data. In the 17 years from 1984 to 2000, the average burned area in 11 western states was 1.69 million acres per year. For the next 17 years, through 2018, the average burned area was approximately 3.35 million acres per year. And in 2020, according to a National Interagency Coordination Center report, the amount of land burned by wildfires in the West reached 8.8 million acres — an area larger than the state of Maryland."

